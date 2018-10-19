Loading articles...

Saskatchewan must wait until next year for court to hear challenge of carbon tax

Last Updated Oct 19, 2018 at 2:00 pm EDT

Saskatchewan Energy Minister Dustin Duncan talks with reporters at the provincial legislature, in Regina on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. Saskatchewan will have to wait until next spring for the province's Appeal Court to rule on whether Ottawa can impose a carbon tax.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jennifer Graham

REGINA – Saskatchewan will have to wait until the spring for the province’s Appeal Court to hear the government’s challenge of Ottawa’s constitutional right to impose a carbon tax.

Environment Minister Dustin Duncan says it’s disappointing the case won’t come up until next year.

Duncan says the federal government asked for more time, which is what pushed the case back.

The Saskatchewan government had been looking for a ruling by the end of the year.

Duncan wonders why Ottawa can’t wait for a court ruling before bringing in the tax.

The federal government has given January as the deadline for provinces to get onboard with the tax, or have it imposed on them.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has already said he supports Saskatchewan’s constitutional challenge of the levy.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.