Prosecutors: Bill Cosby's bid for new trial is 'meritless'
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 19, 2018 4:30 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 19, 2018 at 5:00 pm EDT
NORRISTOWN, Pa. – Prosecutors in the Bill Cosby case are calling his bid for a new trial or sentencing hearing “meritless.”
Cosby wants a do-over in the Pennsylvania sex assault case that ended with him going to prison last month to serve a three- to 10-year sentence.
His lawyers say Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill made mistakes that should invalidate the conviction and punishment. A jury found Cosby drugged and molested his accuser.
District Attorney Kevin Steele in a memo Friday says Cosby’s objections are “time-worn” and have been rejected previously.
The defence says Cosby’s 2015 arrest may have come too late because it’s unclear when the encounter took place.
But Steele notes that Cosby himself said in a deposition it occurred in 2004 — within the 12-year window to file charges.
