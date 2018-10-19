Loading articles...

2 pedestrians seriously injured after being hit by vehicles

Last Updated Oct 19, 2018 at 10:26 pm EDT

Two pedestrians have serious head injuries after they were hit by vehicles in separate incidents in Toronto.

Police were called to King Street West and Dunn Avenue, near Jameson, around 6:45 p.m.

They said a man in his 50s had a head injury.

Another pedestrian was struck at Ellesmere Road and Midland Avenue just after 7 p.m.

The victim was bleeding from the head and may have a broken arm.

Both drivers remained at the scene.

