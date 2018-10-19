Markets Right Now: Strong earnings send US stocks higher

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Strong earnings from big U.S. companies are sending stocks solidly higher at the end of a choppy week of trading.

Procter & Gamble led a broad rise in consumer products makers Friday after reporting higher earnings. The stock soared 7 per cent, its biggest gain in 10 years.

American Express jumped 3.5 per cent after reporting a solid quarter, and PayPal climbed 8.5 per cent.

Technology and internet companies bounced back after some recent losses, but health care companies are lower.

The S&P 500 rose 17 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 2,785.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 163 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 25,542. The Nasdaq added 32 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 7,516.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.20 per cent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Strong earnings from a number of big U.S. companies helped send stocks higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Procter & Gamble led a broad rise in consumer products makers early Friday. P&G reported solid earnings in beauty and home care products.

Elsewhere, payments processor PayPal soared 9.1 per cent after turning in strong results of its own.

The S&P 500 index rose 12 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 2,781.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 106 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 25,485. The Nasdaq composite added 55 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 7,542.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.19 per cent.