Man who pleaded guilty to Walmart slayings to be sentenced

BRIGHTON, Colo. – A man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing three people in a suburban Denver Walmart is returning to court for sentencing.

Forty-eight-year-old Scott Ostrem will appear in court Friday after reaching a deal with prosecutors, who agreed to seek a sentence of life in prison without parole.

Ostrem could have faced the death penalty.

Prosecutors say Ostrem walked into the store on Nov. 1, fired seven shots in about 20 seconds and left without saying a word. Investigators say they still don’t know his motive.

Killed were 26-year-old Victor Vasquez, 52-year-old Pamela Marques and 66-year-old Carlos Moreno. Some of their family members are expected to speak at Friday’s hearing.

Ostrem will also have the opportunity to speak, but it’s not clear whether he will.