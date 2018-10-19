Man accused of jumping naked into shark tank granted bail

A British Columbia man accused of jumping naked into a shark tank at an aquarium has been granted bail.

David Weaver, 37, was released on $1,000 bail following a court appearance on Friday.

Among several other conditions imposed on Weaver is he must remain in Ontario and attend alcohol and anger management counselling. He’s also been told to stay away from both Ripley’s Aquarium and Medieval Times.

Weaver is facing one count of assault causing bodily harm and two mischief-related charges after police allege he assaulted a man outside Medieval Times before stripping off his clothes two hours later, vaulting a barrier and jumping into the shark tank at the aquarium.

Videos posted online show a naked man swimming in the tank as sharks pass underneath, with a security guard yelling at him to get out of the water.

Weaver was arrested near Thunder Bay earlier this week and brought back to Toronto.