Here's a list of September inflation rates for selected Canadian cities

Last Updated Oct 19, 2018 at 9:40 am EDT

OTTAWA – Canada’s national annual inflation rate was 2.2 per cent in September, Statistics Canada says. The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):

— St. John’s, N.L.: 1.2 per cent (2.4)

— Charlottetown-Summerside: 1.8 (3.1)

— Halifax: 1.5 (2.7)

— Saint John, N.B.: 1.9 (2.6)

— Quebec: 1.5 (1.8)

— Montreal: 1.8 (2.0)

— Ottawa: 2.4 (3.2)

— Toronto: 2.2 (3.1)

— Thunder Bay, Ont.: 2.0 (2.7)

— Winnipeg: 2.2 (2.8)

— Regina: 1.8 (2.1)

— Saskatoon: 1.8 (2.0)

— Edmonton: 3.3 (3.4)

— Calgary: 2.8 (3.0)

— Vancouver: 2.7 (2.8)

— Victoria: 2.4 (2.5)

— Whitehorse, Yukon: 2.5 (3.9)

— Yellowknife, NWT: 2.9 (3.3)

— Iqaluit, Nunavut: 2.9 (4.4)

