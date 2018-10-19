Loading articles...

Fatality halts GO Train service west of Oakville

Last Updated Oct 19, 2018 at 4:20 pm EDT

GO Transit is reporting a fatality on the Lakeshore West line east of Bronte that will impact the evening commute.

Train service has been halted west of Oakville with shuttle buses running. GO Transit says service will be disrupted for the next two hours.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikns said in a tweet that it’s the fifth fatality involving GO trains over the past two weeks.

