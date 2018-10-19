Fatality halts GO Train service west of Oakville

GO Transit is reporting a fatality on the Lakeshore West line east of Bronte that will impact the evening commute.

Train service has been halted west of Oakville with shuttle buses running. GO Transit says service will be disrupted for the next two hours.

Update: Fatality east of Bronte #GOstation. Trains between Union and Oakville only with shuttle buses between Oakville, Bronte & Appleby. A train will run between Appleby & Aldershot. Update to follow. — Lakeshore West Train (@GOtransitLW) October 19, 2018

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikns said in a tweet that it’s the fifth fatality involving GO trains over the past two weeks.