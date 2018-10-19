Durham police seek five men in outdoor marijuana grow-op theft

Durham Regional Police are searching for five males who attacked and robbed a legal outdoor marijuana grow-op near Beaverton.

Police say five men carrying guns approached a small group of workers near the intersection of Concession Road 4 and Highway 12 at around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Four workers were tied up and forced into a security trailer and had their personal belongings stolen.

The suspects made off with several garbage bags full of dried marijuana from a barn that is used for storage. They fled in a car that belonged to one of the workers.

The workers managed to free themselves several hours later and call police. The stolen vehicle was recovered a short distance away.

The first suspect is described as white, between 40 and 45 years of age, 5-foot-10 with grey short hair and a French accent.

The second suspect is described as white, between 32 and 35 years of age, 5-foot-10 with short black hair and a full beard. He was wearing a ski mask.

There are no detailed descriptions of the remaining three suspects.