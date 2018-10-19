City and Colour’s Dallas Green ready for Raptors season

Dallas Green, the man behind the Juno Award-winning act City and Colour is having an amazing year.

He just launched his own record label Still Records and is releasing the live album Guide Me Back Home.

And as if that wasn’t enough for the Canuck, he just finished recording his highly anticipated sixth studio album.

Green is hoping his run continues with a great Raptors season. He is a massive Raptors fan, who can be spotted at most games when he isn’t on tour or making new music.

He is well-versed in basketball knowledge and has been following the team since day one. He is excited for what the team could potentially do this season.

“I just want to see the kids take another step,” Green said referring to the players known as the Bench Mob.

“I think that is the most important part of the team. You know I would love to see a bounce back from Norm [Powell]. I’m also interested to see how Nick Nurse is going to start to change things.”

As a Raptors fan traveling the world playing sold-out shows, he has had fun meeting fans in different cities.

“I haven’t seen that many Raptors jerseys in the stands,” Green said. “But a lot of the times when I am playing elsewhere other than Canada, there will be some Canadians at the show and we ultimately get into Raptors conversations.”

Which team does he think is the biggest roadblock to the Raptors making it to the NBA Final?

“You have to give it to the Boston Celtics, first, just because of how well they did last year and they have basically the same team,” Green said. “They also have two of arguably the best players back in the lineup.

“It will be an interesting thing to see how that chemistry works because the people on the team that got so far last year without those two. I wonder if there is going to be a problem with the egos there.”

As for a Raptor appearing on one of his upcoming albums? Why not!

“Oh, maybe Pascal Siakam. Maybe he could sing or play maracas or something,” Green joked.

There is no set release date for Green’s upcoming studio album but on Nov. 23, the physical copy of his live LP Guide Me Back Home will be available.