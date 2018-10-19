Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Concerns raised over colourfully named cannabis products appealing to youth
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 19, 2018 1:41 pm EDT
Concerns have been raised that some cannabis products available online are meant to appeal to youth. CITYNEWS
Scroll through Ontario’s online cannabis shop and you’ll see strains of marijuana called Banana Split and Tangerine Dream.
The names appear on packages even though the Cannabis Act is meant to discourage kids from using cannabis by prohibiting products that appeal to youth.
The law also forbids packaging or labelling cannabis in a way that is attractive to the demographic.
Conservative health critic Marilyn Gladu says the Liberal government needs to do more to ensure cannabis products available online are not enticing to young people.
Gladu says the fact cannabis products are allowed to bear these names shows there is no enforcement of the spirit of the regulation.
A federal spokesman had no immediate comment, but said he was looking into the issue.
they had those names when I was in high school back in 1997
As if banning the names are going to stop the youths! Rolling my eyes………….