Loading articles...

Britney Spears returns to Vegas with new residency in 2019

Last Updated Oct 19, 2018 at 2:41 pm EDT

Singer Britney Spears signs autographs for fans during an appearance in front of the Park MGM hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018. Spears announced her new residency at the Park MGM's Park Theater beginning in February 2019. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Britney Spears will return to Las Vegas with a new residency next year.

MGM Resorts International on Friday said the pop superstar in February will kick off a series of regularly scheduled shows at Park Theater inside the Park MGM casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Spears in a statement says she is happy to be returning to Sin City, which she described as her “second home.”

Spears wrapped up a residency at a different Las Vegas venue last year.

Tickets for the “Britney: Domination” show start at $79. They go on sale to the general public Oct. 26. Concerts are scheduled for February, March, May, July and August.

Lady Gaga and Aerosmith also have scheduled residencies at Park Theater.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.