36 illegal marijuana dispensaries were still open in Toronto on legalization day: city

More than half of the illegal marijuana dispensaries in the city of Toronto closed up shop when legalization became official on Wednesday, but the city is still dealing with some that haven’t heeded the stern warnings from police and politicians.

The city’s Licensing and Standards department tells CityNews that 56 of 92 known dispensaries voluntarily closed on Wednesday, with 36 stores continuing to sell black market marijuana.

According to the Department of Justice, illegal distribution or sale of cannabis under the Cannabis Act carries a penalty of up to 14 years in prison.

On Thursday, city inspectors began handing out notices to landlords and dispensary owners, informing them of the potential penalties under the Act.

“The letter was provided to put the landlords on notice of their responsibilities and potential penalties under the new Cannabis Act. We have not prescribed a timeline, as immediate compliance is expected,” the city said in an email.

