Weekend hoopla in Toronto includes the Waterfront Marathon

Another happy weekend is upon us, and there is no shortage of things of do around Toronto. Below are some of the events taking place.

If you are taking the TTC this weekend, subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair and Spadina stations will start at noon on Saturday. Shuttle buses will be running.

Toronto Waterfront Marathon

Ready, set, go! Around 25,000 runners from around the world will descend on Toronto this Sunday for the Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon. The event kicks off with the 5k at 8 a.m. followed by the marathon and half marathon at 8:45 a.m. Road closures will be in effect, including along Lake Shore Boulevard, Bay Street, University Avenue, and Bathurst Street. Click here for a full list.

Back to the Future

It’s one of the most beloved movies of the ’80s, and now you have a chance to watch it in IMAX. The Cinesphere at Ontario Place is screening Robert Zemeckis’s classic Back to the Future this weekend. The movie, starring Michael J. Fox, involves a high school student being sent 30 years into the past. The movie is being shown as part of the Cinesphere Film Series. Movie times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Tickets are $13.27 for adults.

Toronto Soup Festival

If you are a novice soup enthusiast or a soup connoisseur, then the Toronto Soup Festival is the place to be this weekend. It is being held Saturday and Sunday at Fort York outside in the Garrison Common. Local restaurants and chefs will be concocting and serving up yummy soups that are sure to warm the belly. Sample how many soups you like and then vote for the best one. Admission includes two sample soup tickets. Children under the age of 12 can enter the event for free. Prices of the soups vary with each vendor. Proceeds raised from the event will support Second Harvest. To foster a more sustainable environment, bring your own bowl and spoon.

Boo at the Zoo

The Toronto Zoo is getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend, with Boo at the Zoo. The promotion allows kids in costume aged 12 and under free admission to the zoo, when accompanied by an adult paying regular price (two children per one adult). Don’t forget your camera, because there will plenty of opportunities for Halloween-themed photos. Boo at the Zoo is taking place Oct. 20-21, as well as Oct. 27-28.

Rock the Wish

This Saturday is the inaugural Rock the Wish event benefiting the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Taking place at Adelaide Hall in Toronto, the special evening will feature live rock music, comedy, as well as delicious food and drinks, all for a great cause. All proceeds will go directly to Make-a-Wish, which helps make dreams a reality for children diagnosed with critical illnesses. Organizers are hoping to raise at least $10,000, which is the amount need to grant a single wish. Tickets are $65. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. This is a 19+ event.