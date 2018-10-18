Loading articles...

Wednesday's Games

Last Updated Oct 18, 2018 at 2:00 am EDT

MLB Post-season

NL Championship Series

Los Angeles 5 Milwaukee 2

(Dodgers lead series 3-2)

AL Championship Series

Boston 8 Houston 6

(Red Sox leads series 3-1)

NHL

Montreal 3 St. Louis 2

Washington 4 N.Y. Rangers 3 (OT)

Calgary 5 Boston 2

Anaheim 4 N.Y. Islanders 1

AHL

Texas 6 Grand Rapids 3

Rochester 6 Utica 1

Belleville 5 Binghamton 2

Hershey 3 WB/Scranton 2

Laval 5 Hartford 2

Milwaukee 5 Ontario 4 (OT)

NBA

Detroit 103 Brooklyn 100

Indiana 111 Memphis 83

Orlando 104 Miami 101

Milwaukee 113 Charlotte 112

New York 126 Atlanta 107

Toronto 116 Cleveland 104

New Orleans 131 Houston 112

San Antonio 112 Minnesota 108

Utah 123 Sacramento 117

Phoenix 121 Dallas 100

Denver 107 L.A. Clippers 98

MLS

Seattle 2 Orlando City 1

D.C. United 1 Toronto FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 4 Vancouver 1

