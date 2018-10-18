Top general takes aim at new reports of military sexual assault

OTTAWA – Defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance says he takes no comfort from the fact the number of military sexual assaults reported to authorities more than doubled last year, after another officer suggested the increase represented a sign of progress in the fight against such behaviour.

The Canadian Press reported last week that military authorities received 111 reports of sexual assault between April 1, 2017, and March 31, 2018 — over twice the 47 such reports received the previous year.

The head of the military’s sexual misconduct response team said recently the increase indicated service members felt more comfortable reporting incidents and not that there had been an increase in such crimes.

Yet even if military personnel feel more at ease reporting inappropriate and criminal behaviour than before, Vance says he is unhappy such incidents continue to occur at all.

Vance acknowledges military officials also need to get a better handle on what the numbers actually mean to better target their efforts, and that the Forces will try to do more to eradicate such misconduct with additional training and support for victims.

Vance’s comments come as the military prepares for the release of a federal auditor general’s report next month on the Forces’ efforts to tackle sexual misconduct in the ranks.