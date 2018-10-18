The Legal Potcast: A look into the back rooms of Canada's newest industry

You can smoke it, you can vape it, you can cook with it — the list goes on. Whichever way you roll, pot is now legal in Canada and the details are hazy.

For the past few years, we’ve all wondered what would change when the day finally came. Now that it has, CityNews reporter Shauna Hunt is determined to clear the air.

A veteran broadcast journalist, Shauna has worked at numerous stations, reporting on everything from the G20 riots in Toronto, a mass shooting at Toronto’s Eaton Centre, the Mayor Rob Ford saga from election to death.

Shauna also hit the road to the Republican Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, where Donald Trump was named leader. She also received worldwide attention after confronting a sexist comment from a soccer fan in 2015 and was named one of the newsmakers of the year by Maclean’s Magazine.

Since Justin Trudeau was elected, Shauna has been covering many aspects of the road to legislation. She’s met some fascinating people along the way. Join her each week as she hits the streets and taps her contacts to get you answers on everything from buying and selling to culture, enforcement and tourism.

By the end of each episode, you’ll know more about what is and isn’t working, who’s in the middle of it and what’s coming next. This is the Legal Potcast, brought to you by the Frequency Podcast Network.

Let’s explore the highs and lows of legalization. Listen to a sneak preview and subscribe for free right here.

Disclaimer: The podcast and this website are both owned by Rogers.