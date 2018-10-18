Singer-songwriter k.d. lang receives Alberta order of Excellence

EDMONTON – One of Canada’s most celebrated singer-songwriters, k.d. lang, has been awarded Alberta’s highest honour.

Lang was one of eight recipients of the Alberta Order of Excellence during a ceremony at Government House.

Lang has won multiple Juno and Grammy awards and has been an outspoken advocate of numerous causes, including LGBTQ rights, music education and animal protection.

Sharon Carry, who introduced lang at the ceremony, lauded her for coming out as gay at the peak of her fame even though doing so had the potential to affect her career, saying it “demonstrates the power of being true to oneself.”

Lang did not speak at the ceremony, but Carry noted she has continued to tour over the last two years while also riding her motorcycle in her spare time and cheering for basketball’s Portland Trail Blazers.

Other order recipients included Rosella Bjornson, Canada’s first female airline jet pilot, and former Court of Queen’s Bench chief justice Allan Wachowich.