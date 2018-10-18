Police union boss raises concerns over second-hand pot smoke among officers

The head of the Toronto Police Association is expressing concerns over the policy which bans officers from having cannabis in their system within 28 days of reporting for duty.

Mike McCormack says he plans to speak with an expert about the effects of prolonged exposure to second-hand smoke.

McCormack says if officers are exposed to second-hand smoke in a confined space, the officer will be able to file an IOD (injured on duty) form and then take time off.

McCormack plans to meet with Chief Mark Saunders on Thursday to discuss the concerns before sending out recommendations to the membership.