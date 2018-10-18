Loading articles...

Police union boss raises concerns over second-hand pot smoke among officers

Last Updated Oct 18, 2018 at 10:29 am EDT

A young man smokes a marijuana joint THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The head of the Toronto Police Association is expressing concerns over the policy which bans officers from having cannabis in their system within 28 days of reporting for duty.

Mike McCormack says he plans to speak with an expert about the effects of prolonged exposure to second-hand smoke.

McCormack says if officers are exposed to second-hand smoke in a confined space, the officer will be able to file an IOD (injured on duty) form and then take time off.

McCormack plans to meet with Chief Mark Saunders on Thursday to discuss the concerns before sending out recommendations to the membership.

HLo

Colonel Sauders cannot help the police union in this case. Maybe Mike McCormack can take this to our sm@rt@55 selfie boy who plays prime minister of Canada.

October 18, 2018 at 10:41 am