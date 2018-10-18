Loading articles...

Police lay charges against man accused of jumping naked into shark tank

The naked man who jumped into the shark tank at Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto on Oct. 12, 2018 is also wanted for an alleged assault outside Medieval Times. Screenshot courtesy: Instagram/@karlzway and HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

A British Columbia man is facing charges in two separate but related incidents in Toronto, including one where he’s accused of jumping naked into a shark tank at an aquarium.

Toronto Police allege the first incident took place early Friday evening outside Medieval Times, where they say he assaulted a man.

Two hours later, police allege the man went to Ripley’s Aquarium where they say he stripped off his clothes, vaulted a barrier and jumped into the tank.

Videos posted online show a naked man swimming in the tank as sharks pass underneath, with a security guard yelling at him to get out of the water.

David Weaver was arrested near Thunder Bay, Ont., earlier this week and was brought to Toronto to face three charges.

Police say the 37-year-old is facing one count of assault causing bodily harm and two mischief-related charges.

Weaver is expected to make his first court appearance Friday morning.

