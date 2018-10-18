Police issue warning after sex assaults in Brampton, Mississauga

Police are warning the public about a string of sexual assaults in Brampton and Mississauga.

They say the assaults happened at 11:15 p.m. on Sept. 24 near Sandalwood Parkway East and Conestoga Drive in Brampton and on Oct. 13 and 17 near Burnhamthorpe and Creditview roads in Misssissauga.

The man allegedly approached people in bus shelters, exposed himself and sexually assaulted the victims.

He is a black man with a medium complexion, 30 to 40 years old, about five feet 10 inches tall, with a medium build and is bald with some facial hair. He was last seen wearing dark clothes.

Police believe there may be other similar incidents and are urging any victims and witnesses to come forward.