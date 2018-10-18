Model Karlie Kloss marries Jared Kushner's brother

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Karlie Kloss, top left, and Joshua Kushner attend the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Supermodel Kloss has married businessman Joshua Kushner who is the younger brother of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner. Kloss posted a photo of her in a wedding dress and Kushner in a tuxedo - both of them beaming - on Instagram and Twitter Thursday night, Oct. 18, 2018. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Supermodel Karlie Kloss has married businessman Joshua Kushner.
Kloss posted a photo of her in a wedding dress and Kushner in a tuxedo — both of them beaming — on Instagram and Twitter Thursday night. People magazine reports the couple married at a small ceremony in upstate New York and will have a larger ceremony in the spring.
Kloss’ publicists did not return an email seeking details about the wedding Thursday.
Kushner is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and one of his senior advisers.
Kloss has modeled for Victoria Secret and numerous luxury brands, and will be the new host of “Project Runway.”