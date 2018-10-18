Principal charged with fraud after $30K allegedly goes missing

A principal has been charged after tens of thousands of dollars allegedly went missing from a Mississauga elementary school’s coffers.

Peel Regional Police say they began investigating the allegations in June.

They say auditors from the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board alerted officers to alleged “discrepancies in cash handling procedures” at St. Raymond Elementary School.

Police say the auditors found more than $30,000 was not accounted for.

They say 53-year-old David Clifford of Toronto was charged with fraud over $5,000.

With files from News Staff