Police probe potential lead in missing Bownmanville teen case from 1963

Durham police are excavating an area of Bowmanville, in the hopes of finding clues in a missing teen investigation dating back from the 1960s.

Noreen Greenley, 13, went missing on Sept. 14, 1963.

At the time, the Bowmanville Police Department investigated the case but officers were not able to find her. Then, in 2005, the Durham police homicide unit re-examined the case, but it remains unsolved.

But there may be some hope in the investigation.

Investigators will be excavating an area of Highway #57 and Concession Road 8 after police say they received information that evidence may be buried in that location.