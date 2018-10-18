Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Jury finds Calgary couple guilty in 2013 death of toddler son
by The Canadian Press
Posted Oct 18, 2018 10:46 pm EDT
CALGARY – A jury has found a Calgary couple guilty in the death of their 14-month-old son.
Jeromie and Jennifer Clark pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life for their son John.
The Crown argued John was on the verge of death when he arrived in hospital on Nov. 28, 2013, and that his parents played with his life by not seeking treatment sooner.
Jurors were shown pictures of John after he died.
He had blackened toes and a red rash that covered almost three-quarters of his body.
The Clarks’ lawyers say doctors at the Alberta Children’s Hospital were to blame because they raised the boy’s sodium and fluid levels too aggressively.
