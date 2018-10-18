In the news today, Oct. 18

Five stories in the news for Thursday, Oct. 18

SOME POT SMOKERS STILL PREFER BLACK MARKET

A short drive away from British Columbia’s first and only legal marijuana store, Bill Semeniuk inhaled deeply from a joint outside an illegal cannabis dispensary. The dispensary, Canadian Safe Cannabis Services, has been open in Kamloops for the better part of a decade, and Semeniuk doesn’t plan to switch to the swanky government-run shop — regardless of its legality. The owner of the dispensary declined comment, but his outlet was among those illegal pot shops that remained open across Canada on Wednesday, despite not holding the appropriate licences. Advocates say the black market will continue to thrive until small retail shops and craft growers are included in the regime.

PAYETTE TO MAKE FIRST OFFICIAL VISIT TO SK

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette is to make her first official visit to Saskatchewan, where she’ll meet with Premier Scott Moe today and take in a Humboldt Broncos hockey game this weekend. On Friday, the former astronaut will tour a Canadian Forces Base in Moose Jaw — the same base where she obtained her military pilot captaincy in the 1990s. On Saturday, the plan is for Payette to walk through the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Exhibit before watching the junior hockey team in action.

JURY TO GET INSTRUCTIONS IN CALGARY CHILD DEATH TRIAL

A jury is expected to begin deliberating today about whether a Calgary couple is responsible for their 14-month-old son’s death. Jennifer and Jeromie Clark have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life for their son John. Queen’s Bench Justice Paul Jeffrey is to instruct jurors this morning on how to reach a verdict, after which they are to be sequestered. The Crown says John was on the verge of death when he arrived in hospital on the afternoon of Nov. 28, 2013, and that his parents played with his life by not seeking treatment sooner. The Clarks’ lawyers say doctors at the Alberta Children’s Hospital are to blame.

WINNIPEG POLICE ISSUE TICKET ON DAY ONE OF LEGAL POT

Winnipeg police issued a ticket on the first day of cannabis legalization. Police posted a picture of a ticket for consuming cannabis in a motor vehicle on Twitter. The ticket carries a $672 fine. Police say the ticket was issued in the morning and they reminded people that while consuming cannabis is now legal — just like alcohol — consuming it in your car is not. In other parts of the country, police didn’t report any other violations for pot use.

TWO CHARGED FOR ALLEGEDLY FEEDING BEARS

Two people have been charged after British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service says they posted photos of themselves on social media hand feeding Timbits and hot dogs to bears. Conservation officer Sam Harris says it’s alleged the man and woman were feeding bears from their vehicle as they drove along the Alaska Highway. The pair are due to appear in a Fort Nelson court next month. A photo tweeted by the service shows what Harris says is a young grizzly being hand fed a doughnut hole. Harris says someone tipped the service to the photos posted on social media, which led to the charge.

ALSO IN THE NEWS:

— Final submissions will be made in the sex assault trial of a British sailor in Halifax.

— Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will address this year’s Canadian Association of Midwives conference in Gatineau, Que.

— Environment Minister Catherine McKenna will announce new regulations prohibiting asbestos and asbestos-containing products

— Yu Chieh (Diana) Liao, accused in connection to a series of July 2017 homicides, has a bail hearing in Calgary.

— Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2018 will be formally inducted during an evening gala and ceremony.