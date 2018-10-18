The GTA gets an early taste of winter

The GTA is getting an early taste of winter, with a sub-zero wind chill Thursday morning and snow north of the city.

A special weather statement was issued by Environment Canada for parts of the GTA and beyond, including northern York and Durham regions, Newmarket, Huron-Perth and Barrie.

“Brisk northwest winds continue to usher in scattered flurries off of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay this morning,” the agency explained.

“The flurries will be mixed with showers immediately along the shorelines of the lakes.”

A winter-like wake-up in the GTA with snow in some areas. This is what it is like in Newmarket. This first snowfall is about 3 weeks earlier then last year. Will be all melted by tomorrow. Still should be a few weeks til 416 area gets first flakes. pic.twitter.com/8QoWhb097o — carl hanstke (@carl680) October 18, 2018

While you may have lamented having to get out that winter hat so early into fall, 680 NEWS meteorologist Jill Taylor said it’s not rare to get snow in October.

“In fact today and for the next four days in history there was measurable snow in October,” she explained.

“On Oct. 23, 1969, there was no new snow but already eight centimetres on the ground.”

Last year, the GTA didn’t get into the colder air, flurries and snow squalls until Nov. 9 and 10, according to Taylor.

But the taste of winter weather won’t last long — milder air is on the way.

“Looks like the next possible snow for this year and for Toronto will not occur until sometime in November,” Taylor said.