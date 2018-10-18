Gov. Gen. Julie Payette set for first official visit to Saskatchewan

REGINA – Gov. Gen. Julie Payette is to make her first official visit to Saskatchewan today and take in a Humboldt Broncos hockey game this weekend.

Payette is to meet with Premier Scott Moe.

On Friday, the former astronaut will tour a Canadian Forces Base in Moose Jaw — the same base where she obtained her military pilot captaincy on the Tutor CT-114 “Snowbird” jet in the 1990s.

On Saturday, the plan is for Payette to walk through the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Exhibit before watching the junior hockey team in action.

Sixteen members of the Broncos died and 13 were injured on April 6 with the team’s bus collided with a tractor trailer at a rural intersection.

Payette’s office says a visit to Manitoba is scheduled for Nov. 25 to 27.

A spokeswoman for Payette said that going to each province and territory is a priority when Governor Generals first take office.

“Each of these visits takes a tremendous amount of collaboration for both availability of officials and co-ordination of events,” Natalie Babin Dufresne said.

