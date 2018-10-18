Cyclist fatally struck by GO train in Scarborough

A cyclist has died after being struck by a GO train near Milliken GO Station in Scarborough.

According to Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins, the cyclist was hit at the Steeles Avenue East crossing, just east of Kennedy Road.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries where he later died.

“We’ve just received the very tragic news that the man has passed away from his injuries,” Aikins tweeted.

“Our condolences go out to his loved ones & our thoughts are with our crew, first responders who tried very hard to save his life & our customers.”

Trains are not running through the area as police continue to investigate.