Burlington area teacher charged with child porn offences

A 52-year-old elementary school teacher and hockey coach from Burlington is facing a number of charges related to child pornography.

Halton regional police say the teacher allegedly communicated with children between 12 and 15 years old using social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

They allege the screen names he used included Cody Clarke and @clarkie1833.

Police say the man currently works as a teacher at Joshua Creek Public School in Oakville, Ont., and that he’s also worked as a hockey coach with the Burlington Girls Hockey Club, Burlington City Rep Hockey Club and the Flamborough Girls Hockey Club dating as far back as 2005.

Christopher Rollo is facing four charges including two counts of luring a child via a computer and one count each of personation with intent and possession of child pornography.