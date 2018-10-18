Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
4-year-old boy shot, wounded in apparent case of road rage
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 18, 2018 9:58 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 18, 2018 at 10:41 am EDT
WICHITA, Kan. – Authorities say a 4-year-old boy has been shot and wounded an apparent case of road rage after one vehicle cut off another in a Kansas city.
Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says the boy was among six children inside a sport utility when someone in a silver Ford Mustang fired two shots just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Ramsay says the boy was shot in the stomach and taken to a hospital in stable but critical condition.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the Mustang took off after the shooting but was later stopped. Police are interviewing the people who were inside.
No information has been provided on the suspected shooter.
Ramsay says there are, on average, three road rage incidents involving a gun every week in Wichita.
