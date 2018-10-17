Loading articles...

Winnipeg police issue ticket for consuming pot in car on Day 1 of legalization

Last Updated Oct 17, 2018 at 5:01 pm EDT

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg police say they have already issued a ticket on the first day of cannabis legalization.

Police posted a picture of a ticket for consuming cannabis in a motor vehicle on Twitter.

The ticket carries a $672 fine.

Police say the ticket was issued in the morning.

They are reminding people that while consuming cannabis is now legal — just like alcohol — consuming it in your car is not — again, just like alcohol.

