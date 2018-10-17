Watermain break in Distillery District causes river down Parliament Street

A third watermain break in the last week has, once again, shut down part of a major street in the city.

Around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, water began bubbling up through the pavement on Parliament Street in the Distillery District, which then created a river flowing south through Front Street, all the way down to the Gardiner Expressway.

Parliament Street has been closed down in both directions from Mill Street to King Street East. As well, Front Street has also been closed from Berkley to Trinity.

Cones have been put in place to stop traffic from turning north from Lake Shore Boulevard onto Parliament.

The immense amount of water has been causing some flooding and overflow in the storm sewers, which has reportedly ended up flooding some basements in the area. Some buildings in the area are also reportedly without power because of the watermain break.

At least one of the condo towers in the area has been affected by the flooding.

This comes one day after Eglinton Avenue East was shut down for hours due to a broken watermain near Mt. Pleasant. That watermain break caused a sinkhole to form, forcing drivers and TTC vehicles to divert around the area. Metrolinx construction on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT was not disrupted.

Plus, a watermain break near lower Bayview Avenue and Dundas Street forced a closure of the roadway. Crews were quick to make the repair but during the course of those repairs, a second break occurred on the same pipe.