UN Syria envoy to try to move on constitution before leaving

CAMEROON, Cameroon – U.N. special envoy Staffan de Mistura says he will be making an intensive effort to get agreement on a committee to draft a new constitution for war-torn Syria before he steps down at the end of November.

De Mistura announced his departure as the U.N.’s Syria representative after more than four years in one of the toughest U.N. jobs after telling the Security Council Wednesday that objections by the Syrian government are still holding up the launch of the committee.

He reiterated that there is agreement on 50-member government and opposition delegations — but the government objects to the 50-member delegation the U.N. put together representing Syrian experts, civil society, independents, tribal leaders and women.

De Mistura said will go to Damascus next week to discuss the committee’s formation.