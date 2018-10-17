Tukhugov removed from UFC card in Moncton due to Nevada commission probe

TORONTO – The UFC 229 post-fight brawl involving the camps of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov has cost featherweight Zubaira Tukhugov his bout at the upcoming UFC card in Moncton, N.B.

Tukhugov had been set to meet Artem Lobov, who trains with McGregor, at the Oct. 27 card at the Avenir Centre. But the UFC said Wednesday that Tukhugov was being replaced by Michael Johnson “due to an ongoing investigation by the Nevada Athletic Commission.”

Tukhugov appeared to enter the cage and hit McGregor in the back of the head after Nurmagomedov submitted the Irishman in the fourth round of their recent lightweight title fight in Las Vegas. Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, headed out of the cage to settle a score with a McGregor camp member.

UFC president Dana White said after the brawl that those who jumped into the cage would never fight in the organization gain. Nurmagomedov subsequently threatened to quit the UFC if Tukhugov was suspended.

Johnson (18-13) moved to the featherweight division earlier this year, earning a victory over Andre Fili in his most recent bout. Lobov (14-14-1 with one no contest) is coming off two losses.

Tukhugov (18-4-0) has not fought since failing a drug test in September 2016.

The Johnson-Lobov fight will be the co-main event in Moncton. Volkan (No Time) Oezdemir meets Anthony (Lionheart) Smith in the main event.

