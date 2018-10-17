CityVote: Tory, Keesmaat taking part in special broadcast

With just days to go before the mayoral election, a CityNews special on Thursday will be one of the last times to hear from the two leading candidates ahead of the vote.
Incumbent John Tory said he wouldn’t debate Jennifer Keesmaat one-on-one, but they joined us separately earlier this week to answer the exact same questions about why they think they should be the next mayor of Toronto.
On Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., you’ll hear where the candidates stand on transit, crime, housing and city finances.
And during the two-hour newscast, community leaders will join political specialist Cynthia Mulligan in the studio to react to Tory’s and Keesmaat’s responses live.
“special broadcast”, presented by Tory, who sits on the board of the directors of the broadcaster….no wonder Faith Goldy was continuously ghosted by the media. As polls have put her at 15%, you’ll see her become more of a threat to the typical lefritard dogma as media will have to begin recognizing that yes, indeed, there are taxpayers/citizens who are interested in the platform she presents.
@moeped: You are so right. Bell and Rogers will not even sell Faith ad time. The great awakening in the USA and Europe is exposing the left wing Liberal control of the media. I hope people in Canada soon realize Tory wrote Trudeau letters to squash the CRTC decisions to allow small service providers access to the internet and cable industry. Go Faith, nothing would make me happier than seeing Tory out of a job.