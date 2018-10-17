Is it too late to dive into pot stocks?

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
JP Noda stocks cannabis at The Apothecarium shortly before the store opened for its first day of recreational marijuana sales on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in San Francisco. Sales of cannabis in Saskatchewan will be handled by private retailers and regulated by the government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Noah Berger
Time for some high finance. A few years ago, you could buy stock in emerging marijuana production companies for a couple of bucks a share. Now they’re some of the hottest investments on the market. And since recreational pot is legal—as of right now, in Canada, it’s for sale—there’s a lot of money still to be made, right? Well, maaaaaybe. But maybe not.
The story of how pot stocks skyrocketed is a long and winding tale, and even more interesting are the possibilities from here on out. Right now, the all the industry valuations have been built on hopeful speculation, and extrapolation of pot consumption data from black market sales. Starting today, though, real consumer numbers will be recorded, then reported, then analyzed and we’ll see how much of pot’s climbing stock prices were based on hype. Should you get out now? Is it too late to dive in? Our market analyst breaks it all down.
Today’s Podcast – Are you late to the weed stock party?