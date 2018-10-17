Loading articles...

NLCS tied: Bellinger lifts Dodgers over Brewers 2-1 in 13

Last Updated Oct 17, 2018 at 3:20 am EDT

Both benches clear after Milwaukee Brewers' Jesus Aguilar and Los Angeles Dodgers' Manny Machado have words during the 10th inning of Game 4 of the National League Championship Series baseball game Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Cody Bellinger singled home the winning run in the 13th inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night and tying the NL Championship Series at two games apiece.

Bellinger grounded a 3-2 pitch from Junior Guerra into right field, scoring Manny Machado, who slid home and touched the plate with his left hand to beat the tag and end a thriller that took 5 hours, 15 minutes.

The Dodgers struck out 17 times; the Brewers fanned 15 times.

Game 5 is Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium, with Wade Miley going for the Brewers against fellow lefty Clayton Kershaw.

With one out, Machado had a broken-bat single to left and went to second on Guerra’s wild pitch.

Bellinger, who entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth, also had the defensive play of the game. He made a diving catch on his belly of a ball hit by Lorenzo Cain leading off the 10th, spreading his arms out and sliding like a snow angel in right field.

___

More AP MLB: www.apnews.com/tag/MLB and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.