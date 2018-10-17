Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,529.90, down 49.84 points).

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 41 cents, or 2.93 per cent, to $13.57 on 74.2 million shares.

Azarga Uranium Corp. (TSX:AZZ). Base metals. Up two cents, or eight per cent, to 27 cents on 19.4 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Up 71 cents, or 3.8 per cent, to $19.40 on 16.1 million shares.

UEX Corp. (TSX:UEX). Base metals. Up a half of a cent, or 2.63 per cent, to 19.5 cents on 16 million shares.

HEXO Corp. (TSX:HEXO). Health care. Down 49 cents, or 5.95 per cent, to $7.74 on 10 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 12 cents, or 3.88 per cent, to $2.97 on 7.4 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG). Up eight cents to $10.79. The Calgary-based oilsands company says its board is unanimously recommending that shareholders reject Husky Energy Inc.’s $3.3-billion hostile takeover offer made on Oct. 2. In a news release, MEG Energy says the offer “significantly undervalues” its shares and is not in the best interests of the company. Husky is offering a combination of cash or shares worth $11 for each MEG share. The maximum cash available under the deal is capped at $1 billion and the maximum number of shares limited to 107 million.

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Down $10.02, or 5.3 per cent to $178.89. The company says the Canadian online cannabis stores powered by its e-commerce software saw more than 100 orders per minute on the first day of legalization. The Ottawa-based company’s vice president says the government-operated websites and private retailer portals powered by Shopify have processed “hundreds of thousands” of orders since cannabis was legalized at the stroke of midnight. Loren Padelford added that these websites have seen millions of visitors from Canada and around the world in the hours since they went live at 12:01 a.m. local time.