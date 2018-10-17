Man, 20, and teen face attempted murder charges in North York shooting

A 20-year-old man and a teenage boy are facing attempted murder charges following a shooting outside a library in North York last month.

Police say back on Sept. 19, a 26-year-old man was approached by another man in the Finch Avenue and Tobermory Drive area outside York Woods public library just after 7 p.m.

Police say the two became involved in a heated argument. At that point, a 16-year-old boy joined the confrontation and pulled out a handgun. The boy then allegedly shot the 26-year-old in the chest before fleeing the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but managed to survive.

Police say both the man and the boy were identified and a search warrant at the respective addresses associated with the suspects uncovered “distinctive clothing” which was worn at the time of the incident as well as a loaded semi-automatic handgun and a large quantity of marijuana.

The 16-year-old is facing 11 charges including attempted murder, possession of a loaded firearm and aggravated assault. The name of the boy cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Christopher Palmer is facing 15 charges including attempted murder, possesion of a loaded firearm and aggravated assault.