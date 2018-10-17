Staff member assaulted at homeless referral centre

A woman is in hospital in critical condition after an assault at a referral centre for the homeless in downtown Toronto.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the city-run building on Peter Street, near Spadina Avenue and Richmond.

Paramedics took the staff member to St. Michael’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries to the face and upper body. She is in stable condition.

Police have arrested a suspect but have not yet laid charges.