Staff member assaulted at homeless referral centre

Police investigate after an assault at a homeless referral centre on Peter Street in Toronto on Oct. 17, 2018. CITYNEWS

A woman is in hospital in critical condition after an assault at a referral centre for the homeless in downtown Toronto.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the city-run building on Peter Street, near Spadina Avenue and Richmond.

Paramedics took the staff member to St. Michael’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries to the face and upper body. She is in stable condition.

Police have arrested a suspect but have not yet laid charges.

