Fan interference wipes out possible homer for Altuve in ALCS

HOUSTON – Jose Altuve has been denied a potential two-run homer for the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the AL Championship Series when umpires ruled at least one fan interfered with Mookie Betts’ attempt at a leaping catch above the right-field fence.

Crew chief Joe West, working the right-field line Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park, signalled fan interference after the Boston Red Sox outfielder was unable to make the grab and the ball ricocheted back onto the field.

The call stood after a replay review that lasted 3 minutes, 13 seconds. Altuve was ruled out and teammate George Springer was sent back to first base.

A home run by Altuve would have tied the score at 2 in the first inning. Boston leads 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Betts jumped and it appeared that fans reaching for the ball made contact with his glove as he extended it above the wall . The ball then glanced off the side of Betts’ glove and touched fans reaching to catch it.

Boston took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-run single by Rafael Devers.

