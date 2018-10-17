Loading articles...

Police looking for owner of dog that bit girl in Mississauga

Peel police released photo of the man and hit dog on Oct. 17, 2018. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police

Peel police are asking for the public’s help locating the owner of a dog that allegedly bit the neck of a three-year-old girl.

Officers say the incident happened at an off-leash dog park near Eglinton Avenue and Highway 403 in Mississauga on Sept. 23.

The owner of the black-and-white husky initially spoke with victim’s family member but left the park before paramedics arrived, Peel police say.

The girl sustained three puncture wounds to back of her neck, but will make a full recovery.

John666

What a responsible fellow.

October 17, 2018 at 8:20 am
avi

Off leash parks are horrible ideas. Walk your dog with a leash you lazy bum. And definitely don’t bring a 3 year old to an off leash park, that is insanely irresponsible.

October 17, 2018 at 9:07 am
