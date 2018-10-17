Police looking for owner of dog that bit girl in Mississauga

Peel police are asking for the public’s help locating the owner of a dog that allegedly bit the neck of a three-year-old girl.

Officers say the incident happened at an off-leash dog park near Eglinton Avenue and Highway 403 in Mississauga on Sept. 23.

The owner of the black-and-white husky initially spoke with victim’s family member but left the park before paramedics arrived, Peel police say.

The girl sustained three puncture wounds to back of her neck, but will make a full recovery.