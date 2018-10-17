Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police looking for owner of dog that bit girl in Mississauga
by News Staff
Posted Oct 17, 2018 8:09 am EDT
Peel police released photo of the man and hit dog on Oct. 17, 2018. HANDOUT/Peel Regional Police
Peel police are asking for the public’s help locating the owner of a dog that allegedly
bit the neck of a three-year-old girl.
Officers say the incident happened at an off-leash dog park near Eglinton Avenue and Highway 403 in Mississauga on Sept. 23.
The owner of the black-and-white husky initially spoke with victim’s family member but left the park before paramedics arrived, Peel police say.
The girl sustained three puncture wounds to back of her neck, but will make a full recovery.
