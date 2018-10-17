Conservative MPP accuses NDP leader Andrea Horwath of assualt

Conservative MPP Donna Skelly has accused NDP opposition leader Andrea Horwath of assault.

The incident seems to have stemmed from government members blocking the camera while Horwath was speaking in the legislature.

Skelly claims Horwath crossed the floor Tuesday evening and assaulted her.

“I am stunned that the leader of the opposition would cross the floor and intentionally, yellling and screaming, push me,” Skelly told reporters on Wednesday.

When asked to demonstrate the assault, Skelly appeared to lightly push a reporter’s shoulder.

“Am I physically harmed, no. Andrea Horwath does not intimidate me, I can tell you that,” said Skelly. “Nobody should feel threatened where they work.”

“If a man had done that …we’d have protests outside. For some reason, she didn’t admit or she has admitted she did it. She knows she did it.”

Horwath claims it didn’t happen the way Skelly describes it.

“I’m absolutely saying this is not true. This is not what happened,” explained Horwath.

“I wanted to talk to her about something, walked over, tapped her on the shoulder and she went ballistic. You can ask her why she decided to make this into a hyper-partisan angry affair. It was simply me going over to talk to her.”

Skelly says Horwath should consider some sort of anger management treatment.