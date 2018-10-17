Cannabis in Canada: how did we get here?

Almost three years since the Trudeau Liberals were elected – cannabis products are now legal in Canada.

It was one of the biggest campaign promises for the party in 2015. Trudeau said it would fix a “failed system” and help “remove the criminal element” linked to the drug.

The government has argued that marijuana prohibition is very expensive and that legalization could significantly cut down on costs.

The Cannabis Act was passed by the House of Commons in late 2017 and on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 the Senate approved Bill C-45, establishing the new legal regime, after seven months of intensive study and debate.

It received royal assent two days later.

There were reports that it would legal on Canada Day, but the date was moved back until the fall.

Later than expected, the government announced Oct. 17 as the day Canadians could recreationally consume cannabis products.

It ended the almost century-old prohibition on marijuana in this country but it hasn’t come without opponents and challenges along the way.

People in this country – as long as they’re of age – can:

Purchase fresh cannabis, dried cannabis, cannabis oil, seeds or plants from authorized dealers

Consume products where approved by local jurisdictions

Possess up to 30 grams of dried legal cannabis with other adults

Grow up to four plants per household for personal use

Make food or drinks at home containing cannabis



Each province has its own rules and regulations about how it will be distributed, enforced and how much you can possess.

In terms of how it can affect you – each person is different.

READ MORE: Is cannabis addictive? Is it a gateway drug?

The Government of Canada hopes people understand the impacts, risks and benefits before consuming.