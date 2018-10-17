Loading articles...

Canadian manufacturing sales fell 0.4 per cent in August: Statistics Canada

Last Updated Oct 17, 2018 at 9:20 am EDT

Cars are lined up in the lot of a Chevrolet dealership in Richmond, Va., on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.4 per cent to $58.6 billion in August, due to a drop in motor vehicle sales. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Steve Helber

OTTAWA – Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 0.4 per cent to $58.6 billion in August, due to a drop in motor vehicle sales.

Economists had expected a drop of 0.6 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Sales were down in seven of 21 industries tracked, representing 50.9 per cent of the Canadian manufacturing sector.

The motor vehicle industry saw sales fall 8.3 per cent to $4.9 billion in August, due to shutdowns in some assembly plants in August.

Excluding the auto sector, overall manufacturing sales were up 0.4 per cent in August.

The overall volume of sales in the manufacturing sector were down 0.3 per cent in August.

