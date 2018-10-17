B.C.'s first pot store set to open as recreational marijuana sales now legal

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – British Columbia’s first and, so far, only provincially run marijuana dispensary is set to open at 10 a.m. in Kamloops.

The shop received final and unanimous approval from Kamloops councillors on Tuesday, with Mayor Ken Christian saying history has been made.

The store has the same type of signage as a B.C. liquor store located just steps away, but it also features frosted windows and doors that make it impossible to see inside.

The provincial attorney general’s office says the business will have 24 so-called cannabis consultants to advise anyone over the age of 19 about its stock of 85 dried-flower strains of marijuana, plus oils, capsules and pre-rolls approved by Health Canada.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the province is considering 173 applications for similar pot stores around B.C., with 35 in the advanced planning stage.

Activists opposed to legalization of recreational marijuana have planned a demonstration for Vancouver, saying not enough is known about the harm caused by pot.