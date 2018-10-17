A glance at recreational cannabis rules, retail across Canada

Recreational cannabis became legal across Canada on Wednesday, making it one of the few countries around the world to have a commercial market for weed. All provinces and territories will have online sales available, but the number of brick-and-mortar stores and regulations differ between provinces and territories.

Here’s a look at cannabis rules and retail across Canada, as of Oct. 17.

Ontario

Minimum Age: 19

Consumption restrictions: Cannabis smoking will be prohibited in places where smoking tobacco and vaping is prohibited.

Provincial distributor: Crown agency Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation, operating under the Ontario Cannabis Store

Retailers: Private

Number of retail locations on Oct. 17: None. Ontario plans to have cannabis in private retail stores by April 1, 2019.

Home growing restrictions: Growing up to four plants per residence will be allowed.

British Columbia

Minimum Age: 19

Consumption restrictions: People will be allowed to smoke pot in public places where tobacco smoking and vaping are permitted. It will be banned in vehicles and in areas frequented by children, including beaches, parks and playgrounds.

Provincial distributor: B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch

Retailers: Public and private

Number of retail locations on Oct. 17: One

Home growing restrictions: Adults will be allowed to grow up to four plants per household, but landlords and condo councils can restrict or prohibit cultivation on their properties.

Alberta

Minimum Age: 18

Consumption restrictions: People will be allowed to consume cannabis in some public spaces where tobacco smoking is allowed. Smoking or vaping of cannabis will be banned in cars and places including hospitals and child-care facilities and must be a prescribed distance from certain places such as a playground.

Provincial distributor: Alberta Liquor and Gaming Commission

Retailers: Private

Number of retail locations on Oct. 17: ALGC has issued 17 interim licenses to private retailers, those who fulfil all conditions will be issued a sales license on Oct. 17.

Home growing restrictions: Adults will be allowed to grow up to four plants per household, but landlords and condo councils can restrict or prohibit cultivation on their properties.

Saskatchewan

Minimum Age: 19

Consumption restrictions: Public consumption of cannabis is prohibited.

Provincial distributor: Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority

Retailers: Private

Number of retail locations on Oct. 17: SLGA has selected the operators for its 51 retail licenses, but says it will issue just seven retail cannabis permits on the morning of Oct. 17.

Home growing restrictions: Adults will be allowed to grow up to four plants per household, but landlords and condo councils can restrict or prohibit cultivation on their properties.

Manitoba

Minimum Age: 19

Consumption restrictions: Public consumption in most public places is prohibited, including on streets and sidewalks, parks, beaches and restaurant patios and decks.

Provincial distributor: Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba

Retailers: Private

Number of retail locations on Oct. 17: Four organizations have been approved to operate shops, allowing them to open multiple locations. Six locations were given LGCA approval as of Oct. 17.

Home growing restrictions: Not permitted

Quebec

Minimum Age: 18, but newly-elected government wants to raise age to 21

Consumption restrictions: Cannabis smoking or vaping is prohibited in places where tobacco smoking is banned and various other enclosed and public places including childcare centres, restaurants and sports fields.

Provincial distributor: Societe quebecoise du cannabis

Retailers: Public

Number of retail locations on Oct. 17: SQDC expects to open roughly 12 stores on Oct. 17.

Home growing restrictions: Personal cultivation of cannabis is prohibited.

New Brunswick

Minimum Age: 19

Consumption restrictions: Cannabis smoking or vaping is prohibited in public places or in a vehicle, whether it is moving or not.

Provincial distributor: Cannabis NB, a subsidiary of the New Brunswick Liquor Corporation

Retailers: Public

Number of retail locations on Oct. 17: 20

Home growing restrictions: Growing up to four plants on personal property is permitted, but indoor growing must be done in a separate, locked space. Outdoor growing must be behind a locked enclosure that is 1.52 metres high.

Prince Edward Island

Minimum Age: 19

Consumption restrictions: Restricted to private residences.

Provincial distributor: Prince Edward Island Cannabis Management Corporation

Retailers: Public

Number of retail locations on Oct. 17: 3

Home growing restrictions: Each household will be permitted to have four cannabis plants, but must be inaccessible to minors.

Nova Scotia

Minimum Age: 19

Consumption restrictions: No smoking or vaping in public places under Smoke-Free Places Act.

Provincial distributor: Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation

Retailers: Public, sold alongside alcohol.

Number of retail locations on Oct. 17: 12

Home growing restrictions: Legal age adults will be permitted to have up to four cannabis plants per household.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Minimum Age: 19

Consumption restrictions: Cannabis smoking or vaping is prohibited in public places or in a vehicle, whether it is moving or not.

Provincial distributor: Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation

Retailers: Public

Number of retail locations on Oct. 17: 22

Home growing restrictions: Those aged 19 years and older will be permitted to own up to four plants per household.

Yukon

Minimum Age: 19

Consumption restrictions: Limited to privately-owned residences and adjoining properties, as long as the owners permit it.

Provincial distributor: Yukon Liquor Corporation

Retailers: Public

Number of retail locations on Oct. 17: 1

Home growing restrictions: Those aged 19 years and older will be permitted to grow up to four plants per household.

Northwest Territories

Minimum Age: 19

Consumption restrictions: Limited to private property where smoking tobacco is allowed, but prohibited from various locations such as playgrounds and outdoor events.

Provincial distributor: NWT Liquor Corporation

Retailers: Public

Number of retail locations on Oct. 17: 5

Home growing restrictions: Those aged 19 years and older will be permitted to grow up to four plants per household.

Nunavut

Minimum Age: 19

Consumption restrictions: Cannabis smoking prohibited anywhere tobacco smoking is banned.

Provincial distributor: Nunavut Liquor Commission

Retailers: Public

Number of retail locations on Oct. 17: 0

Home growing restrictions: Those aged 19 years and older will be permitted to grow up to four plants.