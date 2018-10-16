Suspect sought after serious assault outside Vaughan nightclub

Police have released security camera images of a suspect wanted in connection with a serious assault outside a nightclub in Vaughan.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Oct. 8 in the parking lot of a club near Interchange Way and Jane Street.

Police believe the suspect punched the victim during a fight, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

Friends and bystanders helped the victim, a 22-year-old man, and called 911.

Paramedics took him to hospital, where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Police need help identifying the suspect, who is male, black, five feet 11 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie at the time.