Loading articles...

Toronto police can march in next year's Pride parade

Last Updated Oct 16, 2018 at 9:06 am EDT

Toronto's police chief says he understands the LGBTQ community is divided and decided his force wouldn't participate in the city's parade to enable those differences to be addressed. Toronto police chief Mark Saunders marches during the annual Pride Parade in Toronto, in a July 3, 2016, file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Toronto police can march in next year’s Pride parade, pending receipt and approval of an application, Pride Toronto says.

More to come

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.